$1,000 reward for suspect in Aaran Porter case

A $1,000 reward is available for anyone who has information leading to the arrest of another suspect in the murder of Aaran Porter.

The Bakersfield Police Department are asking for assistance and offering a reward to anyone who has information on the location of Anthony English. The Kern Secret Witness Program is offering up to a $1,000 reward.

The murder of Porter took place on Feb. 2, 2019 in the 7400 block of District Blvd.

Police ask the public to call 911 if they see English.

If you have any pertinent information to this case, please call Detective Keith Cason 661-326-3868 or the Bakersfield Police Department 661-327-7111.