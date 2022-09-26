BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol K-9 officer was involved in making a large methamphetamine bust last week, according to deputies.

On Sept. 23, a CHP officers stopped a Toyota Corolla on State Route 99 south of State Route 65 in Bakersfield for tinted windows, CHP said in a release. During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong marijuana scent coming from inside the vehicle.

The CHP officer deployed his K-9 officer, Diesel, to inspect the Corolla, CHP said. During the probable cause search, officers located approximately 100 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in the trunk of the Toyota, according to the release.

Agents with the Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Team responded to the scene and handled the investigation.

CHP deputies arrested and identified Efrain Baez, 23, of Los Angeles County and Eduardo Melendres, 29, of Riverside County, CHP deputies said.

The two men were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Kern County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamines for sale, and transportation of methamphetamine across noncontiguous counties.