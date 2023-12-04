BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s a different kind of street takeover, and people say it’s been happening for months.

The Bakersfield Police Department says they received numerous calls Saturday afternoon around 12:25 p.m. related to a large group of bicyclists at local businesses allegedly disturbing the peace and engaging in theft and vandalism.

The Rite Aid on 23rd Street was one of those stores. The manager at the store said at least 50 kids rode their bikes into the store on Saturday, and some of them stole merchandise. They still don’t have a figure for the loss.

Bakersfield Police say it was 100 juveniles.

Cecilia Garcia, a manager at Jalisco Jewelers down the street on Chester Avenue, saw the group of bicyclists in a different way.

“This one was a big group. Probably more than 50 kids,” said Garcia. “I can’t tell you how many, but they stopped at the red light, and they were talking. I [could] hear the noise, but no bad noise. Like happy kids.”

Christopher Gonzales has been working at Bike Bakersfield for a year, and he said he sees the street takeover happening every week on the busy stretch of Chester Ave.

“They go back and forth down the street, blocking traffic, all kinds of stuff,” said Gonzales. “They constantly do it. We tell them because it’s right in front of our shop, but they don’t listen. So, you know, they do whatever they want.”

The BPD said most of the bicyclists fled when police showed up, all minors except for one man identified as 20-year-old Jacob Rossen, who’s well-known at Bike Bakersfield.

“I don’t get why he was there, or what he was doing, or what he was doing with the kids, but that’s the only one we know,” said Gonzales. “The oldest one that got caught.”

Rossen of Bakersfield was arrested for various charges, including allegedly resisting arrest.

BPD reports several juveniles were cited, and officers seized more than seven bicycles from the Saturday street takeover.

BPD added a peace disturbance was also reported at the Burger King on Union Avenue Saturday a little after 1 p.m. involving 100 kids on bikes.