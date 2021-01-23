Several people, including 2 juveniles, arrested in crackdown on gun, gang violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several people, including two juveniles, were arrested over the past few days as part of the Bakersfield Police Department’s efforts to reduce gang and gun violence.

On Wednesday at around 9:24 p.m., the department said officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of California Avenue and Oak Street. The driver was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, possession of methamphetamine and license violations. The driver was not identified by BPD.

The vehicle’s passenger, 50-year-old Jay Wheatley, had an unrelated felony arrest warrant, according to the department. Wheatley was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm and was arrested for the warrant, being a felon in possession of a firearm and other weapon-related violations.

At around 10:41 p.m., BPD said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 block of Union Avenue. The driver, identified as 20-year-old David Washington, was found to be an unlicensed driver.

The department said officers found Washington was in possession of a firearm in his waistband. A passenger, 19-year-old Darren Williams, was also found in possession of a loaded firearm.

Washington was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, gang participation and weapons-related violations. Williams was arrested on suspicion of gang participation and weapons-related offenses.

On Thursday at around 1:30 p.m., BPD said officers conducted a probation compliance check in the 1000 block of Dolores Street. Officers located a loaded firearm and methamphetamine.

Guillermo Santiago, 20, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, gang participation and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

Two additional suspects, 24-year-old Joseph Casillas and 22-year-old Isreal Gomez, were arrested in association with the weapons violation and drug possession.

At around 2 p.m., the department said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of South King Street at Potomac Avenue when the vehicle failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle struck another vehicle on northbound Highway 99 in a construction bypass lane, according to BPD. No one was injured as a result of the collision.

Three loaded firearms were located in the vehicle, the department said. Two boys, 15 and 16 years old, were arrested as well as the driver, 19-year-old Josea Kent. All three subjects were booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of gang participation, gang conspiracy and for weapons-related violations. Kent was additionally arrested for evading police.

Anyone with information regarding any of these cases is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.