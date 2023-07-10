BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ten dogs were seized and a man arrested after he assaulted officers, police said.

Lewis Callahan, 36, was arrested Friday on suspicion of animal cruelty but was no longer listed in custody as of Monday, according to police and inmate records.

Police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said city animal control officers were called to a home on Clyde Street, south of East California Avenue and west of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, to a report of malnourished dogs.

Two dogs that appeared emaciated were found in a padlocked kennel, Pair said. Callahan was contacted at the property and was uncooperative, Pair said. Police officers were called, the sergeant said, the assault occurred then Callahan was taken into custody and the dogs seized.