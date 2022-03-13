BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local authorities say officers made 10 arrests during a “zero-tolerance’ street racing enforcement operation Saturday night in Bakersfield.

Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department and the California Highway Patrol conducted the operation between 6:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. on March 12, according to a statement.

The operation “was conducted to target offenses related to illegal ‘street racing’ that has been occurring in our community placing our citizens at-risk,” the statement read.

Police and CHP officials said 10 arrests were made in all including seven for DUI, two for reckless driving and one person was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Officers also impounded 18 vehicles and issued 65 citations.

Anyone with information on suspected street racing or reckless driving is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.