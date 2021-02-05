10 arrested in ‘John’ sting on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police made 10 arrests during a ‘John’ sting Thursday evening where undercover officers posed as prostitutes on Union Avenue.

Eight men were arrested for solicitation of prostitution, and two others for loitering with intent to commit prostitution, police said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, contact the Homeland Security Investigations’ Blue Campaign at 1-866-347-2423 or get help from the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.

Report missing children or child sexual abuse material to the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or report.cybertip.org.