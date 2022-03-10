WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, 10 people were arrested on various charges during a probabtion and warrant sweet in Wasco.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, with the Shafter Police Department, Kern County Probation Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office HIDTA Task Force and The Department of Homeland Security, conducted the sweep at around 7 a.m.

The following Wasco residents were arrested on open charges, active warrants or parole violations:

Joel Betancourt, 32, was arrested for resisting arrest and a misdemeanor warrant.

Elois Thomas, 41, was arrested for possession of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and a misdemeanor warrant.

Jess Rocha, 57, was arrested for a violation of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) warrant, and a misdemeanor warrant.

Brian Henry, 38, was arrested for two felony warrants.

Issac Arrambide, 26, was arrested for a felony warrant.

Willie Harris, 33, was arrested for multiple misdemeanor warrants.

Mario Macias, 53, was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.

Martin Torres, 43, was arrested for a violation of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) warrant.

George Morales, 26, was arrested for multiple misdemeanor warrants.

Anthony Arreola, 21, was arrested for possession of approximately 2,800 pills of suspected fentanyl (with a street value of approximately $14,000), indicia of narcotic sales, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substance and maintaining a residence for the purpose of narcotics sales.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation (2022-00027568) call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.