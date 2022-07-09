BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are a investigating a shooting that left a person wounded in an alley Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Chester Avenue and 8th Street in central Bakersfield at around 5:15 p.m. A Bakersfield police official said a person was found shot and wounded there. 17 News footage showed one person being placed in an ambulance. The severity of the victim’s wounds were not immediately known.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear and no suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.