BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials said one person was hospitalized following a shooting Saturday afternoon in northeast Bakersfield.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Wilshire Alley at around 4:20 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to KCSO, one person was wounded and taken to Kern Medical for treatment. The victim was only described as a female and her condition was not immediately known.

Deputies were in the area searching for possibly as many as two suspects in the shooting but no arrests have been made, a spokesperson said. No descriptions of possible suspects were available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.