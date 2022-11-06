BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was rushed to a hospital Sunday night following a shooting in east Bakersfield, the sheriff’s office said.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Lynwood Street near College Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said one male victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, but his condition was not immediately known.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.