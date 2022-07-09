BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded Saturday.

The department said officers were first called to the area of Palm and Oak streets for a report of a shooting at around 1:45 p.m. Few details were made available by police but a man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Details of what led up to the shooting or the severity of the man’s wounds were not immediately known.

Bakersfield officers have taped off the intersection at Oak and Palm streets. Avoid the area if possible.

We will update this story as we learn more information.