1 wounded in car-to-car shooting on Panama Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded after he was shot by a another driver Sunday afternoon in Southwest Bakersfield, police said.

Officers were called to the area in front of a shopping center on Panama Lane just west of Wible Road just after 3 p.m. A department spokesperson said the shooting may have happened after an argument between the two drivers as they were traveling westbound on Panama Lane.

The victim was struck at least once and was taken to Kern Medical with wounds described as moderate.

Police said the suspected shooter fled westbound on Panama Lane in a dark colored or possibly green vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.