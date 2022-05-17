BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting shots fired on Jeffry Street between North Inyo Street and Irene Street.

When they arrived, deputies said they found a man laying in the road way.

Deputies said the victim was suffering at least two gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.



Anyone with information should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.