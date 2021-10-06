1 wounded, 2 others injured in Oildale marijuana shop robbery, shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office said it is investigating a robbery and shooting at an Oildale marijuana shop that wounded a woman and injured two others.

Officials said deputies were called to the 700 block of Grant Drive at around 10 p.m. for a victim of a shooting. Deputies say three men with firearms entered the shop and took an unknown amount of marijuana. One woman was shot during the robbery, and her wounds were described as non life threatening. Another man and woman were pistol whipped and injured, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.