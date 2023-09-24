BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police responded to reports of a man down after shots were fired in central Bakersfield on Sunday.

On Sept. 24, Bakersfield Police Department arrived at the 1000 block of 6 St., after ShotSpotter technology recognized gunshots. Officers say a man was suffering from major injuries when they arrived and was pronounced dead on scene. Police also received emergency calls regarding the incident around 2:05 p.m.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later date by The Kern County Coroner’s Office. Bakersfield Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call them at 661-327-7111.