BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last year, a woman pleaded no contest to hit-and-run and manslaughter charges in connection with a 2020 crash on Stockdale Highway that killed 65-year-old Deborah Ann Geneau.

As previously reported, Stephanie Heninger was sentenced to two years in prison for leaving the scene after her gray Nissan Sentra clipped another vehicle, causing a crash involving four vehicles that resulted in Geneau’s death.

But the case didn’t end with Heninger’s sentencing.

Two others — Tahir Mandvi, 24, and Alexander Acosta-Alvarenga, 22 — face manslaughter and reckless driving charges for their alleged roles in the crash.

They’re next due in court April 24.

It’s alleged the two men were speeding eastbound and passing other vehicles on July 22, 2020, when Heninger clipped Acosta-Alvarenga’s vehicle. It swerved left then hit Mandvi’s vehicle, according to police reports. Mandvi’s vehicle braked and swerved to the left and became airborne upon hitting the center median. It landed on Geneau’s vehicle as she traveled in a westbound lane, killing her.

Acosta-Alvarenga was traveling 65 mph and Mandvi 70 mph at the time of the crash, police said. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.

“It is my opinion that had both (Acosta-Alvarenga and Mandvi) been traveling the speed limit of 55 mph on this city street, the collision could have been avoided,” an investigator wrote in the reports. “Had the collision still occurred with (the defendants) traveling the speed limit, the severity would likely be significantly less with (Geneau) surviving or avoiding involvement entirely.”