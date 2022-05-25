BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who was charged with murder in an east Bakersfield shooting pleaded no contest to an assault charge Wednesday while a co-defendant faces trial in September.

Court records show Veronica Perez, 21, pleaded no contest to assault with a gun and is scheduled for sentencing next month.

Co-defendant Michael Perez, 29, remains charged with first-degree murder, recklessly evading a peace officer, resisting arrest and two gun-related offenses. His trial is set for Sept. 12.

The two are charged in the shooting death of Bryan Lee Redman, 59.

Perez and Redman often crossed paths on Tony Street in east Bakersfield, documents said. They engaged in dozens of arguments.

Early May 26, 2019, Perez got out of the passenger side of a car and argued with Redman, who was in his front yard, investigators say in the documents. Surveillance footage captured the altercation.

Perez jumps a chain-link and approaches Redman, continuing to exchange words, according to the reports. A man then gets out of the driver’s seat and approaches the fence.

He raises his right arm toward Redman and multiple flashes are visible which detectives said are consistent with muzzle flashes from a gun, according to the documents. He and Perez then drive away.

A witness who heard the gunshots told investigators Perez and a man she didn’t know had dropped her off shortly before the shooting.

When interviewed, Perez initially said she was drunk and didn’t remember anything, but later identified Cervantes as the triggerman, the reports say. She told detectives it wasn’t necessary to kill Redman.