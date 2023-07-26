BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect has been identified and arrested after allegedly stealing alcohol and assaulting an employee at Costco on Rosedale Highway in 2022, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The male suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Collin Stracker of Lancaster. Stracker was arrested on charges associated with robbery, mayhem, aggravated assault, aggravated mayhem and attempted murder, according to BPD.

Police said at around 10:41 a.m. on April 12, 2022, two suspects stole several bottles of alcohol before being confronted by an employee. The employee suffered major injuries due to a struggle with the suspects, officials said. KGET previously reported that the suspects were wielding a hammer during the incident.

BPD said Stracker allegedly struck the victim, a Costco employee, on her head with the hammer, resulting in permanent traumatic injury.

Stracker was taken into custody in Richmond, Texas, by Texas law enforcement authorities on May 22, 2023, according to BPD. He was extradited to California and booked into the Kern County Jail on May 24, they said.

The female suspect has not been identified at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Arvizu at 661-326-3953 or BPD at 661-327-7111.