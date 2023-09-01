BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was hospitalized after being shot at the Howard Johnson hotel on White Lane Wednesday night. Police said the suspect is still at large.

On Aug. 30, officers were dispatched to the Mobil Gas station on White Lane near El Potrero Lane for reports of a shooting. Investigators said the victim was involved in an argument with a man and woman at the Howard Johnson hotel located at 2700 White Lane before the shooting, according to a release.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, according to BPD.

Police did not release descriptions for any possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.