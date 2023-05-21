BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries after he was stabbed Sunday afternoon on Union Avenue, Bakersfield police said.

Officers were called to Union Avenue and East 8th Street for a report of a stabbing at around 1:15 p.m. The male victim was stabbed multiple times and taken to Kern Medical, a police spokesperson said.

Bakersfield police Lt. Jason Townsend said the stabbing happened outside a liquor store and the victim ran from the scene following the stabbing. The victim was found a block away, Townsend said. A possible male suspect drove away from the area following the stabbing.

Investigators remain at the scene collecting evidence and speaking with any witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.