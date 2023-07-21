BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of three men charged in connection with a drug lab explosion that destroyed a southwest Bakersfield home took a plea deal Friday.

Matthew Clay Hanner pleaded no contest to manufacturing drugs in the Jan. 21, 2020, blast on Privet Place, near Ming Avenue. Three other felonies, including arson, were dismissed.

Hanner faces three years in prison at his Oct. 3 sentencing, according to the District Attorney’s office.

According to a court filing, Hanner and two others were chemically extracting THC from marijuana to obtain butane honey oil when the explosion occurred, setting the house ablaze.

Charges were dismissed Friday against co-defendant Austin Hanner. Witnesses said Austin Hanner was only visiting at the time of the explosion, and prosecutors determined there was insufficient evidence to prove his involvement.

An arrest warrant was issued more than three years ago for a third defendant, Jay Hanner. He remains at large, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Both Matthew and Jay Hanner suffered serious burns.