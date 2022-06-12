BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was treated for their wounds following a stabbing Saturday night at a Bakersfield motel, police said.

Officers were called to the Rosedale Inn on Rosedale Highway and Buck Owens Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. One person was found suffering from an apparent stab wound at the complex and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

It was not clear what led up to the incident and no suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.