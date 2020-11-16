1 person wounded in Niles Street bar shooting

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting at a bar overnight in East Bakersfield, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said deputies were called to Stella’s Sandtrap bar on Niles Street near Oswell Street at around midnight Saturday for a report of a shooting. One person was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Kern Medical for treatment. The shooter fled from the scene and no description was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News