1 person wounded in Niles Street bar shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting at a bar overnight in East Bakersfield, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said deputies were called to Stella’s Sandtrap bar on Niles Street near Oswell Street at around midnight Saturday for a report of a shooting. One person was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Kern Medical for treatment. The shooter fled from the scene and no description was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.