BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in a shooting that wounded one person Thursday night in southeast Bakersfield.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 2600 block of Larcus Avenue at around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One person was found with a gunshot wound to their leg. A spokesperson said the victims wounds were “minor to moderate.”

No description of a suspect was available. The victim was receiving medical treatment.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.