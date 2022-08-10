BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was severely wounded following a stabbing at Planz Park, according to Bakersfield police.

The department said officers were called to the park at South H Street and Planz Road for a report of a stabbing just before 7 p.m. According to police, witnesses told officers a group was involved in a fight when the stabbing occurred.

The victim was only described as a male and was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.