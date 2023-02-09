BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was hospitalized after getting shot in the head in Shafter on Thursday morning, according to Shafter police. A suspected gunman is in custody.

The shooting happened at around 9:40 a.m. on West Lerdo Highway near Shafter Avenue, according to Shafter police officials.

Investigators said two people were involved in an altercation near the Starbucks on West Lerdo Highway and a man shot the victim in the head. Officers in the area heard the gunshots and saw a possible suspect running from the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and was listed as stable. The suspected gunman was taken into custody.

No other injuries were reported.

Schools nearby were briefly placed on lockdown but the lockdowns were lifted.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Shafter Police Department or Det. Fernandez at 661-746-8500.