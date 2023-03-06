Update (March 7): The Bakersfield Police Department identified a man accused of passing a note to a teller and demanding money in an alleged bank robbery at a Bank of America on Baker Street.

Danny Trevino, 40, was the man who allegedly handed a teller a note and demanded money, according to BPD. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and a parole violation.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a possible robbery at a bank Monday in East Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Robert Pair said an investigation is ongoing at the Bank of America at 1201 Baker St. Officers have been at the location since around 3 p.m.

One person has been detained in the incident, but no other information was immediately available. Pair said the investigation is ongoing.