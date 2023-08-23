BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit that started in Arvin and ended near the Outlets at Tejon, according to the Arvin Police Department.

Arvin police say officers were dispatched to a possible domestic violence incident Wednesday around 10:30 a.m.

The police said that while officers were responding to the scene, a vehicle had allegedly fled and was headed southbound.

The California Highway Patrol spotted the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver allegedly fled.

The vehicle was seen near the Outlets at Tejon, and the highway patrol used spike strips to stop the vehicle.

According to CHP, the driver allegedly had a 6-month-old child and a 1-and-a-half-year-old child in the vehicle with him.

The driver was arrested without incident on suspicion of felony evading and child endangerment, according to CHP.

CHP identified the driver as Arilson Aldair Najera, 25, of Arvin.

The Arvin Police Department is investigating the initial call of domestic violence.