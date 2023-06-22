BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of four men arrested in the shooting death of a Bakersfield woman who attempted to recover her stolen vehicle by using an Apple AirTag pleaded not guilty on Thursday to first-degree murder.

David Tyrone Thompson, 19, also pleaded not guilty to carjacking and vehicle theft charges and was ordered held without bail. He’s due back in court July 5.

Thompson, Adam Ransom, 18, Joseph Bush, 23, and Giovanni Garcia, 19, were arrested on Tuesday in Orange and Los Angeles counties. As of late Thursday afternoon, only Thompson was listed in local custody.

None of the suspects live in Bakersfield, police said.

The men are accused in the shooting of Victoria Anna Marie Hampton, 61, who was found wounded March 19 on Ginger Drive, north of White Lane and west of New Stine Road. She died April 1; coroner’s officials say she was shot in the head.

Police said Hampton confronted the suspects after using an AirTag to track down her stolen vehicle. Police said she didn’t contact law enforcement.