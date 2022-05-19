BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of three people accused of torturing and killing a man whose body was found in a burning pickup truck has pleaded no contest to a conspiracy charge.

Five other charges, including murder and kidnapping, were dismissed Thursday against Derrick Rochell Sutton, according to the Superior Court website.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said he could not comment because co-defendants Seantazz Domonik Thomason and Gerell Rochelle Hasley are facing trial.

The three were charged in the death of 37-year-old convenience store owner Moises Leon.

Police said Sutton, 36, Thomason, 26, and Hasley, 38, plotted to kidnap and rob Leon, who was known to carry large amounts of cash.

Court documents allege they beat him, stole his wallet and other items then forced him into his pickup and went for a drive. Leon’s body was found July 27, 2018, inside the burning truck in the south alley of the 800 block of Karma Court, in south Bakersfield.

Leon suffered a gunshot wound to his head and blunt force trauma consistent with being hit with the muzzle of a gun, according to the documents.

A woman admitted to helping set up Leon, according to the documents.

The woman, her name redacted from the documents, said she told Sutton to rob Leon when she called him to her apartment. Sutton lived in her apartment complex.