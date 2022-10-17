LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials said one man and one juvenile are in custody for a shooting that occurred on San Diego Street just north of Burgundy Avenue on Oct. 13 in Lamont.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s office, deputies located an adult victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital where they received treatment for their injuries. The juvenile suspect was identified and officials obtained an arrest warrant for attempted murder.

On Oct. 14, deputies said they located and arrested the juvenile suspect for the arrest warrant. The juvenile was accompanied by an 18-year-old man who was identified as Rene Gutierrez, according to officials. Officials said the juvenile and Gutierrez were found in possession of loaded firearms.

The juvenile was additionally arrested for being in possession of a loaded firearm and ammunition and was booked into Juvenile Hall.

Gutierrez was booked into the Kern County Jail for weapons charges.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.