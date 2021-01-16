1 killed, 1 wounded in southeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was killed and a second was wounded in a shooting in southeast Bakersfield Friday night.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 10:45 p.m., officers were sent to Meeks Avenue near E. Planz Road after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived, the officers found two men, one of whom was suffering from major injuries and the other from moderate injuries.

The department said the man with the major injuries was pronounced dead at the scene while the other victim was taken to a local hospital and has been listed in stable condition.

There is no suspect information for release at this time and the investigation is ongoing, BPD said. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the department at 661-327-7111.