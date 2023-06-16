BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said one person was injured in a fight involving 15 to 20 people outside the downtown courthouse following a sentencing hearing Thursday afternoon.

No arrests were made and medical aid was called for a person who had minor injuries, Bakersfield police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said.

Sulina Quair, a member of one of the involved families, told 17 News a dog brought by the other family bit someone during the altercation. Pair said there was no mention of a dog in the reports, but that didn’t mean the incident didn’t happen. He said an investigation was ongoing.

The confrontation happened at about 2:15 p.m., after the sentencing hearing of Seth Mills, who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison in the shooting death of James Quair. A few dozen people were in the courtroom for sentencing.

Afterward, the Mills family left first, followed a minute later by the Quair family. The confrontation occurred soon after on the east side of the building, where about 20 deputies rushed to break it up.