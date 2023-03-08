BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is in custody and two are outstanding after an alleged armed robbery at a parking lot of a business on Oak Street, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

According to police, around 7:06 p.m. there was an alleged armed robbery in a parking lot at a business on Oak Street where three people allegedly stole a vehicle.

The police then found the vehicle near Brundage Lane and P Street, according to BPD, and one person was taken into custody and two are outstanding. This is an ongoing incident.