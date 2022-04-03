The Kern County’ Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on suspicion of murder early Sunday morning in Oildale.

Officers responded to a call about a possible shooting at 4:08 a.m. after multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a dead man in front of a house. The suspect, Jarrit Perrette, 38, was still at the scene and officers arrested him, according to KCSO.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.