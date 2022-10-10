BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting that left one dead and two airlifted to a local hospital, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded near County Line Road and Road 136 in Delano around 4:20 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. At the scene, one man was found shot to death.

Three more victims with gunshot wounds arrived at the Delano Police Department and two were airlifted to a local hospital, according to TCSO.

The Delano Police Department said the incident happened in Tulare County and the victims drove to Delano for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.