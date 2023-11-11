BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead and five more people are hospitalized after a pursuit led to a deadly rollover crash on Chester Avenue Friday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for vehicle code violations in the area of Mt. Vernon Avenue and Gateway Avenue on Nov. 10 at about 10:44 p.m. A vehicle failed to yield and led officers on a pursuit, and the driver lost control of the vehicle in the 10 block of Chester Avenue, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver, an adult male, suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to BPD. Five passengers ranging from 16 to 18 years old suffered moderate injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The identity of the driver will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.