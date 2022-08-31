LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting in Lost Hills Tuesday night left one man dead and another in critical condition.

Kern County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in the 14000 block of Lamberson Avenue around 11 p.m. They found two men with gunshot wounds. Officials said one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was airlifted to a hospital for treatment and is in critical condition, according to KCSO officials.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene. KCSO said there is no suspect information available yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call KCSO at (661)-861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661)-322-4040.