BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is left in critical condition and two men are in custody after a shooting in south Bakersfield Wednesday night on Webb Way.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of Webb Way for a report of a shooting after a gunshot was heard and a shooting victim was found in a backyard.

The 18-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say the man was contacted by Santiago Lomeli, 18, and Fulgencio Ruiz, 19, both of Bakersfield during a confrontation in the 5800 block of Camp Street.

During the confrontation, Lomeli and Ruiz allegedly shot the victim.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 26, according to the county booking website.