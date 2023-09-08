BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is arrested after allegedly shooting a woman and forcing a different woman into a vehicle at gunpoint in south Bakersfield on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to Falcon Street around 11:47 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting, according to police. Upon the officer’s arrival, a woman was found in critical condition and taken to a local hospital.

Police say Jorge Martinez Gutierrez shot the victim during an argument. Martinez Gutierrez then allegedly forced a different woman into a vehicle at gunpoint and fled.

The female forced into the vehicle was able to escape near White Lane and South H Street, police said.

Martinez Gutierrez was found on Maxey Drive in Lamont.

Police said Martinez Gutierrez is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Martinez Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, false imprisonment and threats.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective J. Perez at

661-326-3593 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.