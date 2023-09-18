BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was in custody after he was found in possession of a firearm and suspected fentanyl in Wasco on Saturday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to Gaston Street around 10 a.m. for reports of a man armed with a firearm. At the scene officials contacted the man and found he was armed with an unserialized “ghost gun.”

After a search, deputies also found live ammunition, drug paraphernalia and suspected fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was booked into the Downtown Jail for weapons violations including prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possessing suspected fentanyl, the office said.

He is being held on $90,000 bail and is due in court on Sept. 19.