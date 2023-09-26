BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One woman is in police custody after a she allegedly embezzled $20,000 from the Delano Philippine Weekend Committee in Delano, according to police.

In May, Delano Philippine Weekend Committee members presented police with information of a possible embezzlement of $20,000 within the organization. Detectives investigated the claim and identified Delilah Madriaga Mascarinas, 66, as the suspect, Delano police said.

The case was presented to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office and criminal charges were filed against Mascarinas. On Monday, Sept. 25, Mascarinas was arrested without incident, according to Delano police.

She is being charged with felony embezzlement and felony making and passing off fictitious checks. She’s currently being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 9.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Delano police at 661-720-5590.