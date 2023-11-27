BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A convicted felon has been arrested in connection to a shooting outside El Portal West that wounded two people early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officials with the Bakersfield Police Department said Billy Burell, 26, of Taft was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and additional firearm charges.

Police were dispatched to the El Portal West on Calloway Drive for a report of a fight at about 1:43 a.m. Sunday.

As officers arrived, gunshots were heard and a pistol was seen, according to a statement from police Monday.

Two men were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds and both are listed as stable condition.

Burell was booked into the Lerdo Justice Facility on two counts of attempted murder, reckless discharge a firearm, assault with a firearm and other weapons charges, according to inmate records. He is being held on $1.75 million bail and is due in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.