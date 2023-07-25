BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department arrested one of the two people allegedly involved in a burglary at Moo Creamery.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at Moo Creamery around 12:34 a.m. on July 17, according to BPD.

Police say the suspects allegedly broke the glass front door and a window of the business. The suspects then allegedly removed receipts and currency from the business.

The police department obtained surveillance footage of the incident.

Officers responded to a call of service at Beach Park on July 20 and contacted one of the suspects in the alleged burglary at Moo Creamery.

Police say the man was arrested on suspicion of charges associated with burglary, conspiracy and vandalism.

BPD is still searching for the other suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.