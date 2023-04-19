BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing Tuesday morning in downtown Bakersfield, according to police.

Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of 20th Street at Chester Avenue at around 11:45 a.m. on April 18. Officers found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound just before noon.

Police said a 37-year-old man from Bakersfield ran from the area eastbound on 20th Street before officers arrived at the scene. Downtown Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution as officers raced to locate the suspect.

The suspect was eventually found in the 2100 block of 21st Street and arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, drug-related charges and parole violation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.