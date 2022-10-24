BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is in custody after leading police in a vehicle pursuit Sunday morning in central Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft in progress at 7:11 a.m., on Hunter Avenue just east of New Stine Road. When officials arrived, they attempted to pull a vehicle over that matched the description of a car involved in the theft, according to a news release.

The vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a vehicle pursuit. During the chase, the passenger in the suspect vehicle fled on foot. A foot pursuit ensued in the 500 block of Lansing Drive and Ronald Hartfield, 34, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody, BPD said.

The suspect’s vehicle continued to flee and briefly evaded officers, officials said. The vehicle was later found abandoned in the intersection of Stine Road and Fishering Road, according to BPD.

BPD said the abandoned vehicle had previously been reported stolen and contained evidence of catalytic converter theft. Police are still investigating the identity of the driver of the stolen vehicle.

Hartfield was arrested and transported to the Kern County Jail for grand theft, auto theft, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy, officials said.

Hartfield had two outstanding felony arrest warrants and a misdemeanor arrest warrant for similar previous offenses.