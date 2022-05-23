BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department arrest one for vandalism at the Bakersfield Fire Station on H Street on Saturday.

Around 5 p.m., officers responded to reports of someone who had kicked in the glass front door of the BFD fire station on the 2100 block of H Street.

Officers arrest Raith McClenaghan, 25, of Bakersfield. Officers said McClenaghan caused about $1,000 worth of damage.

Bakersfield firefighters gave McClenaghan medical aid for cuts from the glass.