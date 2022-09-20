CORCORAN, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into the arrest of two men by the Corcoran Police Department Sunday, according to officials with the Corcoran Police Department.

Around 4:30 a.m., Corcoran police stopped a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado in the 600 block of Diary Avenue in Corcoran for a routine traffic stop, according to officials.

Officers identified the driver of the Chevy as Efrain Briones, 37, of Lost Hills, Calif. While officers were speaking with Briones, they said dispatch revealed that the Chevy was reported stolen from Kern County on Sept. 13., according to a release.

During the search of Briones, officers said a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine was found in his pocket. Police later determined he was also driving with a suspended license.

Corcoran police identified a passenger, Aurelio Garcia, 30, of Corcoran. Officers found that Garcia had two active warrants in Kings County with a total bail of $280,000, officials said.

Briones was arrested and transported to the Corcoran City Jail. Briones was later booked and released on a citation to appear in the Kings County Superior Court.

Garcia was arrested and released for a citation to appear in the Kings County Superior Court for his warrants.