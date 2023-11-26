BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person has been arrested after allegedly discharging a firearm illegally, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

A lieutenant with KCSO told 17 News that a person was shooting gunshots into the air early Sunday morning at the Pour House located at 4041 Fruitvale Ave. KCSO said when deputies arrived, the vehicle led them on a pursuit.

According to KCSO, a traffic stop was conducted on Brimhall Road where the suspect was arrested. No injuries were reported.

No other information is available at this time.

Check back for updates.